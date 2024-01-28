All American Custom Apparel & Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Clarence Seigworth
Clarence Seigworth served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Clarence Alva Seigworth Jr.
Born: September 22, 1941
Died: January 10, 2024
Hometown: Tionesta, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Mr. Seigworth served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged from the service.
He also served the community through his membership with the Good Shepherd Global Methodist Church in Tionesta.
In addition, he volunteered with Rail 66 Country Trail.
Clarence was laid to rest in the Good Shepherd Global Methodist Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
