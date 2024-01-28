Central Electric Cooperative Announces 2024 Scholarship Opportunities
PARKER, Pa. – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is proud to offer its Good Neighbor Scholarship program.
This program awards scholarships to CEC members or their children. Applicants must be able to communicate how they contribute non-paid time to help their community, school, and/or church. The funds that are used for these scholarships come from unclaimed capital credits and do not impact member rates in any way.
Applicants must be enrolled in a post-secondary educational institution, complete an application, complete application requirements, and submit a 500-word essay.
Employees and directors of CEC, along with members of their immediate families, are ineligible.
Click here to submit your application.
Applications and all application materials are due March 15 and must be submitted online.
This is a one-time award, previous winners are ineligible.
Application Guidelines:
Applicant must receive electric service from CEC and their account must be in good standing. This is a one-time award per individual.
Applicants must provide the following to qualify:
- Entirely completed, two-page application.
- 500-word, typed essay answering:
- What does being a good neighbor mean to you? Describe activities you do to contribute to your community.
- Letter of acceptance from a post-secondary institution.
- Letter of recommendation from a non-relative.
Application Submittal:
All application requirements can be submitted through the online application process.
Application Scoring:
Applicants will be scored on:
- Following application directions.
- 500-word essay.
- Recommendation letter.
- Leadership activities.
- Volunteerism. (The category with the most weight).
Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Venango counties.
Learn more by visiting www.central.coop.
