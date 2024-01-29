7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, January 29, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
