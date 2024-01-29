Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Camper’s Breakfast Hash

This camping breakfast can be a favorite at home, too!

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter, cubed

2 packages (20 ounces each) of refrigerated shredded hash brown potatoes



1 package (7 ounces) frozen fully cooked breakfast sausage links, thawed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces1/4 cup chopped onion1/4 cup chopped green pepper12 large eggs, lightly beatenSalt and pepper to taste1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

1. In a deep 12-inch cast-iron or other heavy skillet, melt butter. Add the potatoes, sausage, onion, and green pepper. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat until potatoes are lightly browned, 15-20 minutes, turning once.

2. Push the potato mixture toward the edge of the pan. Pour eggs into the center of the pan. Cook and stir over medium heat until eggs are completely set. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat; stir eggs into potato mixture. Top with cheese; cover and cook until cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes.

