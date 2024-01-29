 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Camper’s Breakfast Hash

Monday, January 29, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This camping breakfast can be a favorite at home, too!

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter, cubed
2 packages (20 ounces each) of refrigerated shredded hash brown potatoes

1 package (7 ounces) frozen fully cooked breakfast sausage links, thawed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1/4 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup chopped green pepper
12 large eggs, lightly beaten
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

1. In a deep 12-inch cast-iron or other heavy skillet, melt butter. Add the potatoes, sausage, onion, and green pepper. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat until potatoes are lightly browned, 15-20 minutes, turning once.

2. Push the potato mixture toward the edge of the pan. Pour eggs into the center of the pan. Cook and stir over medium heat until eggs are completely set. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat; stir eggs into potato mixture. Top with cheese; cover and cook until cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

