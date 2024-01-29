 

Clarion VFW to Host Second Annual Eggstravaganza This March

Monday, January 29, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

eggs-100165_1280 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion VFW will host the Second Annual Spring Eggstravaganza in March.

The event is set for Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarion VFW.

Crafts and vendors will be set up for the duration of the event.

A Chinese auction will also be available.

The Easter Bunny and Wild Laurel Cloggers are expected to make an appearance, as well.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Passion for Vets.

The Clarion VFW is located at 603 Liberty Street in Clarion Borough.


