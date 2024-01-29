Kathleen A. “Kathy” Kristek, 76, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 26, 2024 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on April 8, 1947 and resided at Polk Center for the majority of her younger years.

Kathy was then integrated into the community and resided with two different families for over 20 years.

The late Hazel McElhattan from Knox, for most of that time, where Kathy was part of that family.

She attended the Providence United Methodist in Knox during that time.

Kathy then resided at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the last 16 years, where she was a staple at the facility.

Kathy cherished her roommate, Doris Blair.

She loved to shop, work on crafts, play bingo and was an avid animal lover.

Kathy loved talking to anyone that would pause enough to listen.

Her friends and family are grateful for the community that built themselves around Kathy and loved her.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.