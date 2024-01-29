Naked Man Accused of Jumping in Front of Cars on Route 208 Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who was allegedly naked in the middle of State Route 208 in Beaver Township is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Kaleb Neal Pheiff, of Lamartine, is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, at 9:45 a.m. in Clarion County Central Court.

Pheiff faces the following charges:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2



– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched to State Route 208, near its intersection with Rhea Lane, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, October 20, for a report of a male running down the road naked.

The male was also reported to be jumping out in front of cars, and he had reportedly punched a mirror on a passerby’s vehicle, the complaint states.

Upon police arrival, PSP Clarion Trooper Nathan Lash located the male and found him completely naked in the middle of Route 208. He was later identified as Kaleb Pheiff.

Upon making contact with Pheiff, he was covered by an emergency blanket by PSP due to the weather and totality of the circumstances, noting that he was completely naked in a public place and had already exposed his genitals to numerous vehicles passing by, the complaint indicates.

Pheiff was asked where his clothes were, and he stated he did not want to tell PSP where his clothes were. Trooper Lash observed that there were no clothes in near proximity and that Pheiff had no clothes or any items on his person, according to the complaint.

Pheiff was asked if he was jumping in front of cars, and he admitted he was. Pheiff was then asked if he had punched a mirror on a car, and he ultimately admitted that he had punched the mirror on a passerby’s vehicle, according to the complaint.

Pheiff was transported to Clarion Hospital where a 302 petition was filed and approved, the complaint notes.

The victim was then interviewed after Pheiff was in custody. The victim related she was driving on Route 208 when Pheiff came out in front of the vehicle, and the victim honked the horn at him. Pheiff then went to the passenger side of her vehicle and punched the mirror, which broke the glass in it and destroyed it, causing $300.00 in damage, the complaint indicates.

The victim stated she then drove around Pheiff and contacted PSP. The victim also related that Pheiff was completely naked throughout the duration of the incident, the complaint notes.

Charges were filed against Pheiff on October 24 in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

