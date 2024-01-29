Nancy (Nelson) Williams, age 80, of Newark, passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at SharonBrooke Assisted Living Facility.

She was born in Titusville, PA on December 14, 1943, to the late Weldon D. and Joanne (Stone) Nelson.

She was a 1961 graduate of Titusville High School and a member of St. Clairsville East Richland Evangelical Friends Church, where she was very involved with her church family.

Nancy is survived by her children, Steven B. (Nancy C.) Williams and Merit Williams; grandchildren, Patrick Williams, Rachel (Alex) Cole, and Sydney Williams; sister, Linda Frost; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth O. Williams Jr,; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Becky) Nelson and Norman (Marge) Nelson; brother-in-law, Blaine Frost.

Nancy’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to SharonBrooke Assisted living Facility and Generation Hospice for the care given to their mom.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Belmont County Right to life, 40601 Bethesda/Belmont Rd. Bethesda, Ohio 43719.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.