 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Nancy (Nelson) Williams

Monday, January 29, 2024 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-qhshOgIDgJdx (1)Nancy (Nelson) Williams, age 80, of Newark, passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at SharonBrooke Assisted Living Facility.

She was born in Titusville, PA on December 14, 1943, to the late Weldon D. and Joanne (Stone) Nelson.

She was a 1961 graduate of Titusville High School and a member of St. Clairsville East Richland Evangelical Friends Church, where she was very involved with her church family.

Nancy is survived by her children, Steven B. (Nancy C.) Williams and Merit Williams; grandchildren, Patrick Williams, Rachel (Alex) Cole, and Sydney Williams; sister, Linda Frost; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth O. Williams Jr,; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Becky) Nelson and Norman (Marge) Nelson; brother-in-law, Blaine Frost.

Nancy’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to SharonBrooke Assisted living Facility and Generation Hospice for the care given to their mom.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Belmont County Right to life, 40601 Bethesda/Belmont Rd. Bethesda, Ohio 43719.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.