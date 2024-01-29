 

Police Investigating Theft of Four Dirt Bikes From Local Man

Monday, January 29, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

423006134_6979194138796580_809210386334790164_nBUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are searching for four dirt bikes that were reported stolen by a local man.

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers responded to the 100 block of Cherry Road in Fairview Township, Butler County, for a report of stolen dirt bikes.

Police say the dirt bikes were stolen sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 26, and 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 27.

The stolen dirt bikes are described as the following:

  • 2023 Kawasaki KX 11, green in color;
  • 2021 Yamaha YZ 85, #406, blue in color with blue rims;
  • 2016 Cobra 50 FWE, #7 ‘MCCALL,’ black, white, and red in color; and
  • 2022 Yamaha YZ 65, blue in color with blue rims.

The victim is a 37-year-old Chicora man.

Trooper Hays is investigating.

423012428_6979194748796519_8472808682408882424_n

422964112_6979194565463204_8009011254783178500_n


