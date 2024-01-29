Police Investigating Theft of Four Dirt Bikes From Local Man

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are searching for four dirt bikes that were reported stolen by a local man.

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers responded to the 100 block of Cherry Road in Fairview Township, Butler County, for a report of stolen dirt bikes.

Police say the dirt bikes were stolen sometime between 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 26, and 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 27.

The stolen dirt bikes are described as the following:

2023 Kawasaki KX 11, green in color;

2021 Yamaha YZ 85, #406, blue in color with blue rims;

2016 Cobra 50 FWE, #7 ‘MCCALL,’ black, white, and red in color; and

2022 Yamaha YZ 65, blue in color with blue rims.

The victim is a 37-year-old Chicora man.

Trooper Hays is investigating.

