Police Unable to Locate Driver of Vehicle That Crashed into Utility Pole in Eldred Township

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are stumped in their search for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Eldred Township early Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 1:36 a.m. on Sunday, January 28, on Beers Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling north when it drove onto the left shoulder of the southbound lane and struck a utility pole.

Trooper Zepeda said the driver of the vehicle left the scene and did not report the crash to emergency services.

It is unknown if the operator was injured.

According to police, the area was canvassed for the driver, but the search was met with negative results.

