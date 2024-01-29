Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week: Ernie & Bert
Monday, January 29, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week, sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Ernie & Bert!
Ernie and Bert–male Terrier mix puppies–were brought to the rescue center after being found alone on a local back road.
They are up-to-date on their vaccinations.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, both puppies are friendly and playful.
For more information on the pair, visit the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at www.toptierfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.