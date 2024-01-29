Clarion Rotary Hears Presentation from Play Therapists
CLARION, Pa. — The Play Therapists presented to Clarion Rotary on Monday, January 22.
(Pictured above – from left: Rotarian Jessica Hansford, Becca Van Selon, Amanda Gregory, Kara Raybuck, Kristy McKeee, and Rotarian Bill Hearst.)
Play therapy refers to a range of methods of capitalizing on children’s natural urge to explore.
It also focuses on harnessing the urge to meet and respond to the child’s developmental needs, as well as their mental health needs.
For information on our local Rotary Club, visit https://clarionrotary.com/.
