 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Clarion Rotary Hears Presentation from Play Therapists

Monday, January 29, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Matt Lerch

image - 2024-01-29T065706.799CLARION, Pa. — The Play Therapists presented to Clarion Rotary on Monday, January 22.

(Pictured above – from left: Rotarian Jessica Hansford, Becca Van Selon, Amanda Gregory, Kara Raybuck, Kristy McKeee, and Rotarian Bill Hearst.)

Play therapy refers to a range of methods of capitalizing on children’s natural urge to explore.

It also focuses on harnessing the urge to meet and respond to the child’s developmental needs, as well as their mental health needs.

Rotary International unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

For information on our local Rotary Club, visit https://clarionrotary.com/.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.