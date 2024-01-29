SPONSORED: NPRC to Host Virtual Information Session on February 27
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is hosting a virtual Information Session on Tuesday, February 27 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
This event is designed to welcome anyone thinking about applying to NPRC or registering for a workforce development opportunity in the future.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up on NPRC’s website at NPRCEvents.org.
Attendees will learn about the College’s history and mission, and receive information and resources regarding tuition rates and how to pay for college, along with more details about NPRC’s offerings. Assistant Director of Community Engagement Kelsey Angove shares, “NPRC can be someone’s clear pathway towards a chance at college, the step for a better life for themselves and their family, or a way to reinvent themselves in a new industry or trade. NPRC has something to offer almost anyone, no matter what stage of life they may be at. If you’re interested in completing a degree, earning credentials through a trade, exploring a passion through a community enrichment class, or are just curious about what we do, this is the perfect opportunity to learn about us. We look forward to welcoming you to NPRC!”
NPRC creates opportunities for those who may have never had the chance to sit in a college classroom before by only requiring a high school diploma or equivalent to apply. NPRC educates, inspires, and serves the region in a way that is unique to its needs. We are more than a college; we are a second chance, a necessity, and an opportunity where learning and growth never stops.
NPRC is a two-year, open admission college that offers associate degrees and workforce development training courses that guide students to prosperous careers and foster economic growth throughout the region. Associate degrees available include business administration, criminal justice, early childhood education, liberal studies, and social sciences. Workforce development programs include, but are not limited to, commercial driver’s license (CDL), emergency medical services (EMS), industrial maintenance basics, and supervision and leadership. Several of these programs are eligible for financial assistance through the local CareerLink®.
NPRC will also host additional information sessions this year on Tuesday, June 18 and Tuesday, September 24 at times to be determined. Contact NPRC’s student services team at info@rrcnpa.org for questions and additional information about information sessions.
For more information, visit https://regionalcollegepa.org.
About NPRC: Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is authorized by the PA Department of Education to award associate degrees and certificates in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. NPRC is an open-admission, two-year institution of higher education. The College’s mission is to provide affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania. NPRC brings affordable education to a 10-county region (Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Venango, and Warren). With flexible scheduling options at numerous instructional locations, attending Northern Pennsylvania Regional is an excellent option for individuals interested in furthering their education close to home. With a growing team of high-quality industry-leading instructors directing our classrooms, students are empowered by a welcoming community to change their lives and brighten their futures. NPRC is a candidate for accreditation with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.