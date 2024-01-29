Regen Rx Clarion County Photo of the Day

Clarion County Photo of the Day is brought to you by Regen Rx. Regen Rx focuses on regenerative/rehabilitative physical medicine and regenerative aesthetics.
Congratulations to these wrestlers who earned medals in this weekend’s tournament! Pictured left to right: Junior high Iris Reitz 1st and winning her 4th female tournament in a row; Varsity Emma Taladay 4th; Junior high Libby Rapp 4th. Courtesy of Redbank Valley School District.
Learn more at Regen Rx’s website.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.