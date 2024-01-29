 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Specialty Burger Nights Every Wednesday at Wanango Country Club

Monday, January 29, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

pexels-valeria-boltneva-1639562 (1)RENO, Pa. (EYT)– Wanango Country Club features a specialty burger night every Wednesday night!

Chef Jeff is sure to blow your mind with some mouth-watering signature all-beef burgers. You don’t want to miss this!

Wanango Country Club is open to the public.

Please call 814-676-8133 and select option #2 if you would like to make a reservation.

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pennsylvania 16343.

Visit www.wanangocountryclub.com for more information or visit them on facebook.

Wanango


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.