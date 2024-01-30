16-Year-Old Ethan Conway Wins 2024 Lancaster Archery Classic

LANCASTER Pa. (EYT) – Franklin resident Ethan Conway took first place at the 2024 Lancaster Archery Classic in the Bowhunter Class last weekend.

“It was a pretty good time down there,” Conway told exploreClarion.com. “There were about 2,500 people that came to shoot.”

Sixteen-year-old Conway, a junior at Franklin High School, shot in the Men’s Bowhunter Division and took first place out of 181 participants despite the age difference between many of his competitors.

He shot a total score of 645 in the four-day event that took place from Thursday, January 25th, to Sunday, January 28th.

“It is pretty cool to see the reactions of the other competitors when a 16-year-old beats them,” Conway said jokingly. “But, it also makes you a better shooter with tougher competition.”

Although Conway has only been shooting a bow competitively for approximately four years, Conway became interested in the sport as a toddler and started shooting at Franklin’s Rainbow Bowmen Archery Club when he was only three years old.

“My dad (Kurt) and my grandpa (Neil) really got me into it,” Conway explained. “We always used to mess around in the yard. But, then I started to take it a little more seriously when I started to shoot in competitions.”

This past August, Conway was crowned the world champion at the 2023 International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) in the Men’s BBO (Beginning Bowhunter Open) Division in Cacapon State Park, in Morgan County, West Virginia, from August 9th to August 13th.

Conway has also received belt buckles for his mastery in the IBO (International Bowhunters Organization) National Triple Crown in 3D shooting and field shooting.

While Conway is focusing on welding at Venango Technology Center, he is unsure of his future. He said he would love to continue shooting bow.

“Hopefully, I can shoot professionally and make a career out of this. But, only the best in the world shoot professionally,” he added.

Conway also devotes time to the Fertigs Archery Club and the Possum Hollow Archery Club, in Wampum.

He is the son of Kurt and Melissa Conway, of Pithole, and Dennis and Shawn Hawke, of Franklin.

