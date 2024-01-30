7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
Today
Scattered flurries between 8am and 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.
Thursday
Cloudy, with a high near 42. West wind 13 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
