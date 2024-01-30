AAA: Gas Prices Dip in Pennsylvania

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. – Gas prices are a penny cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.393 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.393

Average price during the week of January 22, 2024: $3.401

Average price during the week of January 30, 2023: $3.865

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.394 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.350. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.401 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.224.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.269 Altoona

$3.463 Beaver

$3.587 Bradford

$3.198 Brookville

$3.494 Butler

$3.340 Clarion

$3.214 DuBois

$3.239 Erie

$3.481 Greensburg

$3.483 Indiana

$3.484 Jeannette

$3.594 Kittanning

$3.490 Latrobe

$3.190 Meadville

$3.349 Mercer

$3.111 New Castle

$3.450 New Kensington

$3.399 Oil City

$3.440 Pittsburgh

$3.279 Sharon

$3.456 Uniontown

$3.599 Warren

$3.434 Washington

Trend Analysis:

After remaining relatively stable over the first few weeks of the new year, the national average for gas edged higher by three cents this past week to $3.10. Even though demand is lower, slightly higher oil costs are causing gas prices to increase. Today’s national average is two cents less than a month ago and 40 cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped from 8.27 to 7.89 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 4.9 million barrels to 253 million barrels. Due to fluctuating oil prices, lower gas demand, and rising stocks, pump price increases have been limited.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 72 cents to settle at $75.09. Oil prices rose after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks decreased significantly by 9.2 million barrels to 420.7 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.