AMAZING FIND: Sligo Native Ron Wiser Stumbles Upon Rolls and Rolls of Three Rivers Stadium AstroTurf at Estate Auction, Donates Chunks of it Locally



SLIGO, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ron Wiser went to the auction in the hopes of picking up lumber. Maybe some other things that tickled his fancy.

Turns out he came home with much, much more.

A lot of Pittsburgh sports history.

(Ron Wiser of Sligo stands on a cutout of the 40-yard-line from the Three Rivers Stadium AstroTurf/submitted photo)

To Wiser’s surprise, one of the items in the estate auction of Rimersburg native Gary Shanahan in April of 2021 were rolls and rolls of AstroTurf from Three Rivers Stadium.

“I got there too late to buy the lumber,” Wiser said. “The auctioneer mentioned that they were going to sell 20 rolls of AstroTurf from Three Rivers Stadium. Well, there were a lot of big buyers there. I was thinking there was no way I was going to get it.”

Not only did Wiser have the winning bid, he was astounded by how little he paid for the historic surface on which Hall of Famers played in some of the biggest games.

“Are you ready?” Wiser asked, chuckling. “Twenty bucks. It cost me $1,000 to haul it home.”

Each of the approximately 20 rolls weighs four tons. The rolls were cut from end zone to end zone and are about 15 feet wide.

On the surface, the turf looked to be in bad shape. But Wiser took a gamble anyway.

“It was just serendipity,” Wiser said. “It was chance. I suspected the turf had a wicking quality that would let water bleed through. You couldn’t have a stadium where water would puddle on the turf. I was hoping the water would simply bleed through, which it did. After the first roll, it started to get better and better. Maybe five or 10 spins and it was in pristine condition.”

Wiser had the turf authenticated and a chain of custody document created.

Shanahan originally purchased the rolls of turf at auction. It sat in Rimersburg for years until Wiser stumbled across it in 2021.

It’s the real deal.

What Wiser has is the first generation AstroTurf that was the surface at Three Rivers Stadium from 1983 to 1996.

A second generation AstroTurf was installed and remained there from 1996-2000, when the stadium was eventually imploded.

Three Rivers Stadium opened in 1970. One of several “cookie cutter” stadiums that were constructed as multi-purpose venues across the country at the time, it was the home of the Steelers and Pirates until 2000 when PNC Park and then Heinz Field were constructed and opened.

Three Rivers was imploded in early 2001.

As soon as Wiser snagged the turf, he went to work figuring out what to do with it.

And what to do with all that history.

He has donated a fair amount of it.

He sent a piece with the G of the goal line to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Another G he gave to friend and Keystone football coach Todd Smith.

Wiser donated some of the turf to the Southern Clarion County Little League Association. The turf now dons the batting and pitching cages there.

“That’s the same surface Barry Bonds and Bobby Bonilla and Andy Van Slyke played on,” Wiser said. “Pete Rose, too, when he came to Pittsburgh to play. All those great professional baseball players from 1983 to 1996. All those good football players during that time, too.”

Wiser also donated some to Trinity Church, which used it for a playground for kids.

Wiser has also sold some of it online.

“I’ve sold pieces to places all the way to Germany,” Wiser said. “All over the United States. Steeler Nation is all over the world. And we’re talking about the stadium that was the most loved of all the stadiums. People cried the day it was imploded.”

Wiser has pieces in his own home, such as the 40-yard-line marker in his “man cave.”

Wiser has yet to unroll all of the turf.

He is hoping one of the rolls has the Steelers’ midfield logo preserved.

That would be the crown jewel.

“When I was at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I met a bunch of important people out there and one guy said when I told him that I think I might have the logo that, ‘Boy, that would be a big find. That’ll go in your man cave.’”

That would also fetch a pretty penny to collectors.

But Wiser said this isn’t about the money. It’s about preserving Pittsburgh sports history.

“Anything to promote the Steelers,” he said.

