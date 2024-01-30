BREAKING NEWS: Late-Night Blaze in Fisher Leaves Man, Young Boy Injured

MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people were injured in a residential structure fire near Fisher late Monday evening.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the fire at 268 Gravel Lick Road in Fisher, Millcreek Township, Clarion County, was called in around 11:41 p.m. on Monday, January 29.

Millcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS responded to the scene.

Millcreek Fire Chief John Hamilton told exploreClarion.com that the four-alarm fire began in the rear portion of the residence and appeared to be accidental.

Hamilton said only smoke and “a little bit of fire” was showing when firefighters arrived on scene. The residence’s utility room sustained major damage.

According to Hamilton, two individuals were injured in the fire.

Sources say an adult male resident suffered serious injuries. He is currently hospitalized in Pittsburgh.

A juvenile male suffered moderate injuries.

According to Hamilton, the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and any further investigation into a cause and origin is now in the hands of the State Police Fire Marshal.

Hamilton said Red Cross is expected to be dispatched to assist the family.

The scene was cleared at 2:12 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30.

