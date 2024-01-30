Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Caramel Candy

This dazzling treat tastes like a homemade Snickers bar!

Ingredients

2 teaspoons butter

1 cup milk chocolate chips



1/4 cup butterscotch chips1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

FILLING:

1/4 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup evaporated milk

1-1/2 cups marshmallow creme

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups chopped salted peanuts

CARAMEL LAYER:

1 package (14 ounces) caramels

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

ICING:

1 cup (6 ounces) milk chocolate chips

1/4 cup butterscotch chips

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

Directions

1. Line a 13×9-in. pan with foil; grease foil with 2 teaspoons butter and set aside.

2. In a small saucepan, combine milk chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and peanut butter; stir over low heat until melted and smooth. Spread into prepared pan. Refrigerate until set.

3. For filling, in a small heavy saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add sugar and milk; bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook and stir for 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in marshmallow creme, peanut butter, and vanilla until smooth. Add peanuts. Spread over the first layer. Refrigerate until set.

4. For the caramel layer, in a small heavy saucepan, combine caramels and cream; stir over low heat until melted and smooth. Cook and stir for 4 minutes. Spread over filling. Refrigerate until set.

5. For icing, in another saucepan, combine chips and peanut butter; stir over low heat until melted and smooth. Pour over the caramel layer. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

6. Remove from the refrigerator 20 minutes before cutting. Remove from pan and cut into 1-inch-wide strips, then into squares. Store in an airtight container.

