Driver Loses Control of Vehicle Before Crashing into Tree Along Route 38

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-g9d08ef0f3_1280 (1)RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into a tree along State Route 38.

According to a report released by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, January 30, the crash happened around 12:08 p.m. on Friday, January 19, on Route 38 in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say 37-year-old Jennifer M. Neely, of New Kensington, lost control of a 2008 Ford Fusion while going around a slight left curve.

Neely’s vehicle crossed the oncoming lane and crashed into the woods, where it became disabled after colliding with a tree.

Neely was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Inc.

According to police, Neely was issued a traffic warning.


