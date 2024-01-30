Driver Loses Control of Vehicle Before Crashing into Tree Along Route 38

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into a tree along State Route 38.

According to a report released by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, January 30, the crash happened around 12:08 p.m. on Friday, January 19, on Route 38 in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say 37-year-old Jennifer M. Neely, of New Kensington, lost control of a 2008 Ford Fusion while going around a slight left curve.

Neely’s vehicle crossed the oncoming lane and crashed into the woods, where it became disabled after colliding with a tree.

Neely was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Inc.

According to police, Neely was issued a traffic warning.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.