FAST FINISH: Six-Year-Old Knox Native Cade Swartfager Wins Motocross State Title in First Year Riding



KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Almost every day when Cade Swartfager returns home from school, he climbs on one of his dirt bikes and speeds around the small course, complete with hills and sharp turns, on his family’s sprawling property.

Swartfager is just six years old, but his skills have developed far beyond his years.

And in a short period of time.

(Pictured above, six-year-old Cade Swartfager negotiates a turn during a PAMX race. Cade won the PAMX championship in his division and age group/submitted photo)

Must be all that practice time — at home, at SwitchbackMX in Butler and with Mike Jones and Steve Roman at their motocross school in Export, Pa.

In his first year of racing, Swartfager won the PAMX State Championship in the 50 1 (four- to six-year-old) division with 141 points. Second place was 114 points. He was up against more than 32 other riders.

In the seven races that made up the season, he won two of them and was in the top three in three others.

“I can’t believe it,” said Torri Swartfager, Cade’s mother. “I never thought it would happen so fast. He went from riding a pedal bike and then we threw him on an engine and, boom, he owns a state championship. It’s so mind-blowing. We still can’t wrap our mind around it. He’s just getting better every day. I can’t believe how good he’s getting. It’s wild.”

Cade is fearless. He also thrives on speed — and making his parents bite their nails every time he climbs on one of his bikes.

“Oh, it can be scary,” Torri said.

But his father, Derek Swartfager, is very familiar with the thrill of racing. He was a professional ATV rider when he was younger.

When asked what he liked the most about riding, Cade giggled and offered a simple answer.

“Winning,” he said.

But he also admitted later that he enjoys jumping and the breakneck turns that make the sport both invigorating and dangerous.

“It feels awesome,” he said.

When it comes to bikes, the faster and louder the better.

Cade is already very much a gear head.

So far, Cade has only suffered mild bumps and bruises in the inevitable crashes and spills that occur in the sport.

He is far less worried about his safety than he is about finishing last.

That rarely happens.

But it did in a race that wasn’t a part of the PAMX point standings, Cade wrecked. He pulled himself up off the dirt, climbed on his bike and continued.

“He got ran over and what did you do?” Torri asked Cade.

“I got back up and got 32,” Cade answered.

“But you got back up and crossed the finish line,” Torri said.

It’s that resolve that has served the young rider well.

Cade also has uncommon dedication for someone so young. He practices for hours a day most of the week and rides on his own.

That practice time has been invaluable.

“He practices with Jones & Roman Motocross School four times a week,” Torri said. “They are wonderful. From the minute he gets home from school until it’s almost dark every day, weather permitting, he’s out there. And then the training on top of that.”

If Cade continues his rapid progression, the sky may be the limit for him.

“This year he’s gonna be doing a lot of qualifiers to try to get to the national championships,” Torri said. “Last year he was just beginning and he has a very good shot this year to do some damage.”

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.