Featured Local Job: Junior High Girls’ Volleyball Head Coach
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 @ 08:01 AM
The Keystone School District has an immediate opening for a Junior High Girls’ Volleyball Head Coach position.
Interested Applicants should send a letter of interest, three letters of reference, current Act 34, 114, and 151 background clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure forms to:
Mr. Michael Hall, Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline to apply: Until the position is Filled.
