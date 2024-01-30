Golden Eagles Basketball Swept by Mercyhurst

ERIE, Pa. – The Golden Eagle men’s and women’s basketball teams each came up short on the road on Monday evening.

The Golden Eagle men’s basketball team traded long runs with Mercyhurst in the first half of the game, but Clarion was unable to make up an early deficit in falling 74-64 to the Lakers.

The Lakers came on strong in the early portion of the game, shooting 13-of-27 (.481) from the field in the first half. Much of that damage came from Jeff Planutis, who notched 16 of his 24 points in the first 20 minutes of play. Conversely, Mercyhurst did a good job limiting the Golden Eagles in their scoring efforts, keeping them to just 20 points at the break.

Things stabilized a bit in the second half as the Golden Eagles didn’t let the Lakers run away as they had in the first, and Clarion managed to make up some ground on their opponents. Clarion outscored Mercyhurst 44-42 in the second half and got the deficit down to single digits before falling.

Cam Kearney scored a team-high 16 points, doing most of his damage at the free throw line by going 10-of-13 from the charity stripe.

Steve Kelly logged 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting while Jeremy Thomas II added 14 points. Kearney also had team-highs with eight rebounds and four assists.

Both sides traded buckets early in the game, with Kelly draining a three-pointer to briefly put his team ahead, and Kearney tying the score at 5-5 with a pair of free throws. Planutis responded with his first make of the game on ensuing offensive possession, draining a three-pointer, and that kicked off a big run for the Lakers.

Mercyhurst rattled off a 21-0 run over more than nine minutes of game time, with Clarion finally breaking their drought on a putback by Jaylen Shippen with 8:48 remaining in the half.

From there, things were lopsided in favor of the Golden Eagles. Clarion embarked on a 15-6 run to close out the first half, holding the Lakers to just two field goals on their final 11 attempts of the half. Jahmari Hamilton-Brown hit a trey off a pass from Shippen at the 5:41 mark to cut it to 29-12, and Kelly drove for a layup at the 2:49 mark to make it a 14-point game.

Kearney and Thomas made four straight free throws in the final minute to set the halftime deficit at 32-20.

Mercyhurst got back to it early in the second half, keeping their lead to double-digits and at one point expanding it to 54-33 with 11:48 left to go in regulation. Clarion recovered from that and continued to chip away at the Laker lead, outscoring them 25-15 over the next eight minutes to pull back within 11 points. Kearney closed out the run with a layup at the 3:03 mark, scoring after Thomas stole the ball from Sean Fullerton to put his team in transition.

Hamilton-Brown made it 71-61 with just over a minute to go, taking a pass from Kearney and scoring with 65 seconds to play, and Thomas brought it to eight points off another assist from Kearney on the next offensive possession.

Clarion got no closer, though, as the Lakers put the finishing touches on the win.

Women’s Defensive Effort Keeps It Close, but Golden Eagles Fall

The Golden Eagle women’s basketball team started the game with an effective defensive effort on the road, but Clarion was unable to keep pace on offense in the third quarter in falling 63-55 to Mercyhurst.

Clarion was able to stymie the Lakers early in the game, limiting Mercyhurst to an 11-of-31 (.355) field goal percentage in the first half, including a 4-of-14 mark from beyond the three-point arc. That enable the Golden Eagles to keep things close in the opening 20 minutes, as they trailed the Lakers 29-26 before heading into the locker room at the halftime break.

The difference came in the third quarter, when the Lakers shot roughly 44 percent from the floor and held the Golden Eagles to just a 3-of-16 (.188) performance. They outscored Clarion 19-9 in that period, building a double-digit lead that allowed them to finish off the win. The Golden Eagles did manage to pull the deficit to single-digits before the final buzzer, scoring with 13 seconds remaining to make it 63-55.

DayLynn Thornton tied for the game-high 15 points, going 6-of-8 from the field, and also pulled down five rebounds.

Siara Conley logged 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds while Autumn Taylor posted 10 points, six rebounds and an assist.

The Golden Eagles got off to a good start, leading the Lakers late in the first quarter thanks to stout defense and some timely shooting on offense.

Heather Ansell put the team ahead 5-3 on a three-pointer at the 4:38 mark of the quarter, and on the very next offensive possession she assisted on Sadre’a Rougeau’s three-pointer that capped an 8-3 run. The score was still 10-7 in Clarion’s favor after Taylor sank a pair of free throws with 90 seconds to go in the period, but Mercyhurst scored four straight and seven of the next nine points to take a 14-12 lead.

Conley stopped the Lakers’ run with a jumper to start the second quarter, and Autumn Taylor had her team ahead 25-22 with 4:15 left in the first half when she made a three-pointer. Mercyhurst responded with a 7-1 run to close out the period, taking a 29-26 advantage into the half. They proceeded to come out strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Golden Eagles 19-9 to open up a double-digit lead.

Paige Woodford put the Lakers ahead 50-35 early in the fourth, but a 7-0 Clarion run put the Golden Eagles back into the game.

Abby Gatesman got things rolling with a three-pointer and Conley was the one to bring the deficit to eight points, scoring on a layup with 6:33 to go.

Mercyhurst was able to more or less maintain their lead from that point, though Thornton scored with 13 seconds left to set the final deficit.

