Gregory L. Holtz, 73, of Pleasantville, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Hamot Hospital in Erie.

He was born on April 28, 1950, in Titusville, PA to the late Alene Fish and Raymond Holtz of Pleasantville.

He graduated from Pleasantville High School, class of 1968.

After high school, Greg enlisted in the U.S. Navy, he served eight years.

He had responsibilities in the medical field and trained in refueling of nuclear power plants.

After the military, he worked at various locations throughout Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Connecticut refueling nuclear power, before retiring to Pleasantville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Pierce Holtz.

Greg was fondly remembered by locals as the grandson of the late Clarence “Farmer” Holtz and Leon and Lucy Wright Fish, on his maternal side of the family.

He was also preceded in death by a dear companion, Nancy Shriver.

Inheriting Nancys’ donkeys, Lily and Daisey, helped keep the “farm” busy, with Spitz, the little horse, never far behind.

Thimble, the cat, provided companionship, and Greg always said if he’d known that cat could bring so much entertainment into his life, he would have gotten one years ago!

The family would like to express appreciation to Wendi Steinbuhler, who helped on the farm for the past several years.

In lieu of flowers, Greg can be honored by doing something kind for someone you meet today.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA.

Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.

If you would like to leave a condolence, please visit www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.