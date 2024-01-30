Laura M. Hogan, 69, of East Brady, died Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born April 16, 1954 in Butler, she was the daughter of Roy and Beverly (Beabout) Crawford.

A 1972 Graduate of East Brady High School, Laura married Larry A. Hogan on April 21, 1973. They recently celebrated their 50th Anniversary.

An EMT, Laura spent 25 years with the East Brady Ambulance Service.

Laura was a lifelong member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in East Brady where she was a church elder and served on the worship committee.

She was a past member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #488, served on the East Brady Library Board and was the President of the Bradys Bend Cemetery.

Laura and Larry enjoyed trips together to the casino and camping trips with family.

She loved rooting for Penn State, collecting snowmen and really enjoyed shoe shopping.

If you knew Laura, you know she’s been buying shoes for 20 years to make up for “Larry’s mishap.”

The special bond she shares with her siblings is a testament to her caring nature.

Laura loved celebrating special events in friends’ lives.

She was always cooking or baking something unique to give.

Above all, Laura loved being MawMaw to her granddaughters.

She never missed an event, a game, or an opportunity to support Haylee, Natalee and Kimberlee.

She opened her arms and heart for schoolwork through online learning days, sleepovers, holidays and trips.

Laura’s love will live on through her granddaughters.

She is survived by her husband, Larry A. Hogan of East Brady and one son, Jeff and wife Melissa Hogan of East Brady. Three granddaughters; Haylee, Natalee and Kimberlee Hogan. Two sisters; Barbara (James) Mortimer of East Brady and Kathy (Mike) Dailey of Karns City. One brother, Steve Crawford of East Brady. One son-in-law, David (Moe) Hicks of East Brady. Two sisters-in-law, Susie (Abby) Bowser of Kittanning and Amy (Dan) Tascarella of Alabama.

Laura is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Jennifer Hicks.

Friends of Laura M. Hogan will be received from 2:00-4:00, 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. 707 Kellys Way, East Brady, PA 16028.

Additional visitation will be held at the 1st Presbyterian Church from 10:00-11:00 AM Thursday, February 1, 2024 with Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Rev. Raymond Eichler will officiate.

Burial in Bradys Bend Cemetery will be private.

The Hogan Family asks that memorials be made in Laura’s name to East Brady Ambulance PO Box 325 East Brady, PA 16028.

To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.

