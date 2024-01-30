Local Man Wearing Trench Coat Accused of Exposing Himself in Clarion Borough Office

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man wearing a trench coat is accused of exposing his genitals in an office that serves children in Clarion Borough.

Court records indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Richard Blair Schilling II, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy Schill’s office on Thursday, January 25.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police Detective Roger Wright received a report around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24, of indecent exposure from a known female victim employed on Wood Street.

The victim reported that Richard Schilling II came into her office, which also houses a preschool program, around 9:20 a.m. on January 24. He was wearing a trench coat and leggings, as described by the victim, the complaint states.

Schilling was seated in the victim’s office across from her and, when he stood up, the trench coat came open and the victim observed his genitalia exposed in plain view, the complaint indicates.

A second known female was also present at the time of the incident, but she did not view Schilling’s genitalia, the complaint notes.

The victim told police the preschool program that is housed in her office was in session at the time of the incident. She explained children are often brought into her office, which created concerns with Schilling’s behavior, according to the complaint.

Detective Wright responded to Main Street and made contact with Schilling, who opened the door wearing a “very short silver mini skirt” with his genitalia hanging below the skirt in plain view, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Detective Wright explained to Schilling that his genitalia was in plain view both while they were speaking, as well as in the victim’s office, and it is not appropriate attire to wear in public or near children. Schilling then became angry, told Detective Wright to leave, and then shut the door in his face.

The following charges were filed against Schilling:

Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

An arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

