Pennsylvanians Encouraged to Use myPath to File 2023 Pa. Tax Returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the tax filing season opening on Monday, January 29, the Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use a free online option to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns.

Taxpayers can visit mypath.pa.gov to file their PA tax returns through the department’s state-only filing system.

myPATH is user friendly and can also be used to make income tax payments. The deadline to submit 2023 personal income tax returns is Monday, April 15, 2024.

“If you’re looking to avoid paying a fee to file your personal income tax return in Pennsylvania, myPATH is a great option. This free, online filing tool helps us deliver on Governor Shapiro’s promise to keep costs down for Pennsylvanians and their families,” Revenue Secretary Pat Browne said. “You can access myPATH from a computer, tablet, or mobile phone, which makes it easy to file your return at a time and place that are convenient for you.”

Important Features in myPATH

Taxpayers do not need to create a username or password to perform many functions in myPATH. That includes filing the Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40), making a payment, responding to department requests for information, and checking the status of a refund.

In order to file the PA-40, taxpayers will need to provide their Social Security number and either: (1) the tax liability for a previous tax year; or (2) their birth date, Pennsylvania driver’s license/photo ID number, and the expiration date for the license/photo ID. myPATH offers error-reducing automatic calculators and provides instant confirmation that your return has been successfully filed.

If you choose to create a username and password in myPATH, you’ll have the ability to update or view detailed account information and notices. You can also manage third-party access to your account, meaning you can give a tax professional or another person access to file your return and make payments on your behalf.

Spanish Resources for Filing

myPATH has an option for Spanish-speaking Pennsylvania taxpayers to file the PA Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40). In addition, the department has an informational video in Spanish with step-by-step instructions on how to use myPATH to file a PA-40 as part of its Revenue411 video series.

April 15 Deadline

All taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2023 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight, Monday, April 15, 2024.

Taxpayer Service and Assistance

Personal income tax assistance is available through the department’s Online Customer Service Center and by calling 717-787-8201 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Online Customer Service Center contains answers to hundreds of common income tax questions and allows taxpayers to securely submit a question to the department through a process that is similar to sending an email.

Taxpayers may also visit a Department of Revenue district office for state personal income tax filing assistance. Assistance at district offices is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers are encouraged to call ahead to make appointments and they should also bring their Social Security cards and photo identification with them to facilitate tax filing.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online by selecting the Where’s My Income Tax Refund? link on the department’s homepage; or by calling 1-888-PATAXES. Taxpayers will be prompted to provide their Social Security number and requested refund amount to obtain the current status.

Free tax forms and instructions are available at revenue.pa.gov.

