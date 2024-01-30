Ruth Ann Haylett, 80, of Mill Creek Twp, passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Greenville on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

She was born in Concord, Michigan on February 2, 1943 to the late Harold F. and Edith B. (Gallagher) Shearer.

Ruth Ann was a 1962 Graduate of Concord High School.

She was a homemaker for her family, and loved being able to be home to raise her children, as well as farm with her husband.

In her free time she would crochet and embroider.

She enjoyed hunting with her husband.

Ruth Ann was a loving mother, wife and grandmother who loved to joke and had a wonderful sense of humor.

She will be deeply missed by those who love her.

On April 7, 1966 she married her beloved husband, Daryl L. Haylett, and her preceded her in death on August 4, 2017.

Ruth Ann is survived by her daughters: Penny A. (Harold) Smeltz, of Stoneboro and Tammy L. Jewell, of Ravenna, OH; her sisters: Aileen Webster, Eleanor Coppernoll, Helen (Hal) Kimball and Babe Holloman, all of Michigan; her brothers: Robert Shearer, of Michigan and Frank Shearer, of Sandy Lake; grandchildren: Scott, Nichole, Kimberly, Stacy and Holly; and one great-grandson, Whyatt.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Bob Jewell and her brother, David Shearer.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro where family and friends are welcome on Thursday, February 1, 2024 from 4PM – 7PM.

A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Janet Pratt, Officiating

Interment will take place at Millcreek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asked that memorials be made in her name to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.