SPONSORED: McMillen’s Carpet & Flooring Outlet – Carpet so Soft You’ll Want to Sleep on the Floor

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

McMillen's SkippyCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Whether you need new carpet for the bedroom, living room, or the kid’s recreation room, McMillen’s has what you will love.

They carry all the top names in the flooring industry including Shaw Pet Perfect-beautiful carpet with waterproof backing for any kind of pet or people accident. They have hundreds of colors, styles, and patterns available in plush, Berber, or commercial carpeting.

Visit the carpet experts at McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet today!

McMillens Carpet sample (1)

Check McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet out at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.


