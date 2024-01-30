Patty Doverspike of Janney Passes CFP Exam
CLARION, Pa. – Janney Montgomery Scott LLC (“Janney”), a leading full-service wealth management, financial services, and investment banking firm, announced Patty Doverspike recently obtained the Certified Financial Planner professional certification.
Patty is a Financial Advisor in the Clarion office, within the Hartzell Wealth Management team, whose practice includes providing clients with a wide range of investment services including financial and retirement income planning, advisory solutions and brokerage services.
She joined Janney in 2019 and holds the SIE, Series 7 and 66 securities licenses and Health, Life and Variable Annuities licenses along with the CFP certification.
Prior to joining Janney, she had 20 years of extensive experience in the financial field with roles in treasury and cash operations, debt administration, insurance and risk management.
The Clarion Office is located at 162 S. 2nd Avenue, Applewood Center, Clarion, PA 16214.
