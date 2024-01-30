Smith Triumphs in High Jump as Clarion Comets Track Club Attends SPIRE Ohio Preview Meet
GENEVA, Oh. — The Clarion Comets Track Club continued their march through Ohio on Saturday, January 27, attending the SPIRE Ohio Preview Meet.
(Pictured above: Hayden Smith.)
Clarion Comets head coach Tammy Lerch and assistant coach Nate Datko split duties on track and field during the day with nine Clarion Comets competing against the hundreds of competitors.
Clarion’s Hayden Smith clinched his second win in the high jump of the indoor season, adding another feather in his cap.
Smith currently competes in high school basketball, but is preparing himself for the outdoor track season by competing with the Comets. He had competition again on Saturday with two competitors who also cleared 6’4”, vying for a clearance of 6’6”.
Smith came through in the clutch again, defeating his competition as the only jumper able to clear the lofty height of 6’6”.
The Clarion Comets entered four long jumpers into competition at SPIRE. Aiden Fox was the longest Clarion jumper with a 15th place finish of 19’00.5” Isaac Lerch was the second longest jumper with a jump of 18’3.25” and Carter Brown was third for the Comets and jumped 16’7”.
On the girls’ side, Megan Powell jumped 11’6.25” for the Comets. The triple jumpers were Fox and Powell. Powell jumped 25’7.75” in 12th place, a new personal record (PR). Fox finished in 8th place with a jump of 39’4.75” also a PR.
The distance runners showed up in force for the Comets in the 1600 meters, with Adi Jackson coming in 34th place out of 89 runners with a new PR of 5:39. Bryn Anderson shaved off a whopping 9 seconds on her PR, finishing with a time of 6:20.
On the boys’ side, Jonas Wilshire continued to show his strength in the event, finishing 4:55 milliseconds off of his PR.
Carter Brown was the lone sprinter in the 60 meter dash, finishing in 8:11, 1/100th of a second off of his PR. Lerch was the only Clarion Comet to run the 200m sprint, finishing with a new indoor PR of 25:30. Eliza Datko sprinted the 400m for the Comet girls, just missing her PR by a second with a time of 1:11.
The Comet 800m racers were Jackson, Datko and Anderson. Jackson started out on the 300m track in the middle of the pack but outkicked the top finishers in her heat coming in 25 th out of 86 runners in a new PR of 2:31, a two second differential of her previous PR. Datko hunted down runners one by one by starting at the end of the pack and ended up with a new PR of 2:39, shattering her previous PR by 4 seconds.
Not to be outdone by her older teammates, sixth grader Anderson ran a come-from-behind tactical race, with a blistering kick finishing with a time of 2:59, one second off of her PR.
The Comets will not compete for two weeks before their two meet finale at Youngstown State University at the WATTS Center on February 10 and February 17.
The SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, sets on 800 acres and has over 850,000 square feet of Olympic grade facilities. The eight-lane 300 meter Rekortan track, throwing and jumping indoor track facility attracted athletes from Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Delaware during a one day meet.
