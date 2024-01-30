SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant Announces Valentine’s Day Menu
Tuesday, January 30, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – John Davis, manager of Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant in Shippenville, has announced their Valentine’s Day menu available on Wednesday, February 14th.
Treat your significant other to dinner at Sweet Basil on Valentine’s Day.
The restaurant will be running their regular menu until 3:00 p.m.
Then, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., they will be serving their Valentine’s Day menu only.
Take-out off the Valentine’s menu will be available.
Reservations are NOT being accepted.
