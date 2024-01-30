 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant Announces Valentine’s Day Menu

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Valentine's DaySHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – John Davis, manager of Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant in Shippenville, has announced their Valentine’s Day menu available on Wednesday, February 14th.

Treat your significant other to dinner at Sweet Basil on Valentine’s Day.

The restaurant will be running their regular menu until 3:00 p.m.

Then, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., they will be serving their Valentine’s Day menu only.

Take-out off the Valentine’s menu will be available.

Reservations are NOT being accepted.

Valentines Day 24-1 (1)

Valentines Day 24-2

Sweet Basil


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.