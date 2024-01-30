State Police Calls: Clarion Man Injured After Chunk of Ice Causes Crash on I-80

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Minor Injuries in Crash

A motorist suffered minor injuries in a car accident on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township, Venango County, according to a public information release report from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The report, issued by Trooper Shawn Owens, states that the incident occurred at 10:28 a.m. on January 23.

The driver, identified as Aaron Kline, 48, of Clarion, was traveling west on I-80 when a chunk of ice dislodged from the vehicle in front of him, striking his windshield.

Despite the damage, Kline was able to safely navigate his 2022 GMC Terrain to a nearby rest area. He was not transported for medical attention but reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle has not been identified.

Disorderly Conduct at Local School

A 15-year-old male from Tionesta, PA was charged with disorderly conduct for possessing a nicotine vape device on school grounds, according to a report by the Pennsylvania State Police Marienville Patrol Unit.

The incident occurred at 10:00 a.m. on January 29 at a school located at West Forest High School in Hickory Township, Forest County.

The authorities have not released the identity of the juvenile due to his age.

