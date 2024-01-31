7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, January 31, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Cloudy, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42. North wind around 9 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.