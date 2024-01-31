Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Short Ribs

These slow-cooker short ribs are an easy alternative to traditionally braised short ribs!

Ingredients

3 pounds bone-in beef short ribs

1/2 teaspoon salt



1/2 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon canola oil4 medium carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces1 cup beef broth4 fresh thyme sprigs1 bay leaf2 large onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges6 garlic cloves, minced1 tablespoon tomato paste2 cups dry red wine or beef broth4 teaspoons cornstarch3 tablespoons cold waterSalt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Sprinkle ribs with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. In batches, brown ribs on all sides; transfer to a 4- or 5-qt. slow cooker. Add carrots, broth, thyme and bay leaf to ribs.

2. Add onions to the same skillet; cook and stir over medium heat 8-9 minutes or until tender. Add garlic and tomato paste; cook and stir 1 minute longer. Stir in wine. Bring to a boil; cook 8-10 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Add to slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low 6-8 hours or until meat is tender.

3. Remove ribs and vegetables; keep warm. Transfer cooking juices to a small saucepan; skim off fat. Discard thyme and bay leaf. Bring juices to a boil. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into cooking juices. Return to a boil; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened. If desired, sprinkle with additional salt and pepper. Serve with ribs and vegetables.

