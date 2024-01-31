Donations Sought for Local Man, Young Boy Injured in House Fire Near Fisher

MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Donations are being sought for a local man and young boy who suffered injuries in a residential structure fire near Fisher late Monday evening.

The fire happened at 268 Gravel Lick Road in Fisher, Millcreek Township, Clarion County, around 11:41 p.m. on Monday, January 29, according to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch.

An adult male identified as Christopher Lasher and a five-year-old boy were in the house at the time the fire started. Lasher is currently hospitalized in Pittsburgh with serious injuries.

The child—Christopher’s son, Dawson—suffered moderate injuries.

Christopher’s sister, Juanita Kunselman, told exploreClarion.com that the family is currently seeking donations, specifically clothes, bedding, blankets, and other household necessities.

“Christopher is going to have expenses from my parents running back and forth to Pittsburgh,” Kunselman said. “I’m not sure how long he’s going to be there.”

According to Kunselman, Christopher was put on a ventilator after the fire burned eight percent of his body. He also suffered third-degree burns on his face, ears, lips, and inside his throat.

Dawson, on the other hand, received two small burns on his forearms and a first-degree burn on his stomach. He was recently cleared and released from medical care.

Kunselman said nearly everything in the house has been saturated, or even destroyed, from the smoke and fire damage.

She speculated that the house would likely be demolished.

The family is accepting donations of comfortable adult clothing, such as sweatpants, for sizes XL and 34Wx34L. For the child, sizes sought are toddler size 6/7 and boys size 12 shoes.

“Christopher’s going to need sweatpants for now because he’s not going to be able to wear jeans (with his injuries),” Kunselman noted.

To donate, text or leave a voice message at 814-603-5502.

Millcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS responded to the scene.

Millcreek Fire Chief John Hamilton told exploreClarion.com that the four-alarm fire began in the rear portion of the residence and appeared to be accidental.

Hamilton said only smoke and “a little bit of fire” was showing when firefighters arrived on the scene. The residence’s utility room sustained major damage.

The scene was cleared at 2:12 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30.

According to Hamilton, the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and any further investigation into a cause and origin is now in the hands of the State Police Fire Marshal.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.