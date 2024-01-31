End of an Era: Clarion Mall Seeks New Theater Company Amidst AMC Closure

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – And then there were none.

(AI Illustration above by Ron Wilshire)

Once upon a time, there were many movie theaters throughout Clarion County, and you could see a movie in New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, East Brady, Knox, and Clarion.

Public theaters in Clarion County vanished last Sunday night, with the AMC Classic Clarion 7 closing at the Clarion Mall.

The closing was sudden, but more and more small communities are losing “their” theaters.

Clarion University’s CU Movies on Main Street, a student-owned and operated theater, closed in April 2023.

The reasons are many…from expenses, losses, COVID-19, giant movie chains gobbling up small theaters to competition from streaming movies and other options for home-movie viewing.

While technology may well be able to bring movies into the home, some will miss the social aspects of movie theaters, such as taking kids or grandkids to holiday movies, teenagers on their own, and special occasions.

There was a time when going to the movies was a special night out, and memories were made. The theaters were an integral part of the community and local history.

For example, the Andrews Theatre in New Bethlehem opened on December 21, 1916. By 1930, it had been renamed Arcadia Theatre. It was open until at least the 1970s and run by Tom T. Andrews.

AMC Manager Adam Schmader, who has worked at the theater since 2011, explained that the decision to close was sudden and that he waited to announce it to the public until he could tell his staff.

In a Facebook post, Schmader wrote, “Please understand that my entire team and I are sad about the circumstance.

“We are also thankful to have been able to serve such a wonderful community. To all the guests who’ve ventured through our doors, thank you for sharing your time with us. We appreciate you and will miss you.”

Schmader said he could not comment on the situation beyond his Facebook announcement.

The Clarion Mall is owned by Clarion Associates and, according to sources familiar with the situation but declined to go on record, said management is trying to attract a different theater company. However, Clarion Associates did not comment.

Some potential options could be theatre companies currently operating in DuBois, Butler, or Meadville.

Golden Ticket Cinema operates the DuBois Theater, previously an AMC theater, and Golden Ticket installed all-new luxury seating in the complex.

The Movies at Meadville Company also operated the Movies at Cranberry until the theater was closed last January due to its contract with the Cranberry Mall.

Extensive renovations to the Clarion Mall were conducted in the late 90s to accommodate Destinta Theaters, LLC, and a seven-screen cinema. An addition to the mall and earth movement was necessary to provide the space.

A packed grand opening in 1999 allowed the community to welcome Clarion’s new movie theater with stadium seating. Eventually, the privately owned Orpheum and Garby theaters closed.

Carmike Cinemas purchased Destinta Theaters, and AMC gobbled up Carmike in 2016, making it the largest movie theater chain in the world. However, the rise to number one was not without a financial impact on the chain.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has faced financial challenges. Last Wednesday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares fell 4.62 percent to $4.13, marking the stock’s third consecutive day of losses. The company’s stock has declined by 41.4 percent since September 2023, but recent financial data shows signs of improvement.

The company has been working to reduce its debt through equity offerings and debt exchanges, but it still faces significant hurdles. The company’s stock closed $71.13 below its 52-week high ($75.26), which it reached on February 28, 2023.

Since the original lease for Destinta may have formed the base for the AMC lease, it is unclear what will remain in the theater complex. Schmader said he had never seen a copy of the lease but suggested that any leased equipment would be returned to the owner.

According to Schmader, everything else will be determined based on whatever is in the actual lease.

