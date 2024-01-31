Eugene C. “Gene” Heckathorn, Jr., 86, of Oil City, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday morning, January 29, 2024.

He was born in Tippery on October 17, 1937 to the late Eugene C. Heckathorn, Sr. and Wilda (Kiskadden) Heckathorn.

Gene was a 1957 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He attended the Oil City Church of the Nazarene.

Gene enjoyed crafts, woodworking, and attending craft shows.

He was a member of the Forest Area Crafters.

He and his wife operated their hobby craft business, Spare Time Creations; and enjoyed being vendors at local craft shows and festivals.

He enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, and spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Heckathorn was employed for many years by John Bellis as a laborer in the oil fields.

He will be remembered for his persevering spirit, his positive attitude, and his infectious smile.

Gene was a man of strong faith, even throughout his last days.

On June 14, 1958, Gene was married by the late Rev. Arthur Crawford in Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City to the former Lois Mae (Foreman), and she survives. They celebrated 65 years of marriage together.

Also surviving is a daughter, Pamela Exley and her husband Robert of Seneca; a son, Clair Heckathorn of Franklin; four grandchildren: Ben Davis and his fiancé Lesa Pinkerton of Richmond, Kentucky, Beth Uckert and her husband Matt of Clarion, Amber Feehan and her husband Josh of Oil City, and Lindsey Schwab and her husband Tyler of Oil City; and his great-grandchildren: Holly Welch of Richmond, Kentucky, Thomas, Jackson, and Caleb Uckert of Clarion, Ethan Feehan (his “Birthday-Buddy”), Grace Feehan, and Landon, Audrey, and Grant Schwab, all of Oil City.

He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Willadene Vogan; and his brother, Guy Heckathorn.

Visitation will be held Friday (Feb. 2) from 4 – 7 p.m. and on Saturday (Feb. 3) from 10 – 11 a.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. William Hopkins, former pastor of the Oil City Nazarene Church, officiating.

Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cranberry Area Food Pantry, P.O. Box 446, Seneca, PA 16346; or the Reno Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 149, Reno, PA 16343.

To express online condolences to Gene’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

