Featured Local Job: Quality Engineer

WebCo Industries, in Oil City, PA, has an opening for a Quality Engineer.

The Quality Process Engineer at Webco divides their time between working in the office and on the manufacturing shop floor to follow new products and process improvement changes. Many quality analytical tools are used such as SPC and FMEA as well as many engineering principles and problem-solving skills to evaluate the process control plans and prevent process failures.

This position works directly with Product Development as part of our Technical Service Team.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Assist all Teams in improving systems of production control, standard operating procedures, safety, quality, and employee training and development.

Works as a member of the QA Technical Service Team, to recommend and implement improvements to improve manufacturing processes and methods for cost reduction, quality improvements, safety, and efficiencies.

Prepare and present plans for the above and coordinate development including training of team members.

Develops and implements optimal, cost-effective manufacturing processes and methods in accordance with production specifications and quality standards.

Assists in coordination of the manufacturing launch of new/revised products including establishing goals, training team members, and evaluating results.

Includes regular (daily) assignments, individual project assignments, and participation in project teams created to study, prepare recommendations, and implement solutions to various issues and problems.

Performs research, and analysis of manufacturing processes and operations procedures, including production flow, equipment, and manpower utilization to make recommendations that will result in and promote more efficient and effective production operations.

Work with Maintenance Planner and Maintenance Manager to gather information from a variety of sources, study problems, break them down into component parts and recommend solutions to coordinate elements by applying advanced analytical techniques and methods from a variety of disciplines including mathematics, science and engineering.

Provides engineering technical support to assigned operations department.

Conducts investigations and analysis directed toward standardization of production processes, necessary to meet customer specifications.

Assists in developing systems and controls to ensure a safe work environment and compliance with quality standards.

Works as a member of the support team to aid in employee training and development.

Analyze organization operations to isolate, identify and understand basic principles governing relationships within and between divisional departments.

Leads in continuous improvement process by demonstration of instrumental changes to ensure product/customer specifications are achieved and efficiencies during the production process.

Knowledge of customers critical success factors to ensure that departmental processes and procedures are directed toward achieving these standards.

Assist in the development of the high performance work teams.

Must be a team player and support the development and growth of work teams

PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS:

B.S. Degree in Engineering, Industrial, Mechanical, or Engineering Technology.

Would consider Associate degree with equivalent experience.

Proficient computer skills in MS Office. Computer assisted design (CAD) proficiency a plus.

Excellent organization and planning skills with the ability to think ahead and plan over a 3-6 month time span and the ability to organize and manage multiple priorities.

Highly motivated, self-driven, individual with a strong desire to succeed and eager to enhance knowledge and skills through on-going education and development.

Must be creative, inquisitive, analytical, and detail oriented with a mechanical aptitude.

Ability to apply engineering and technical/mechanical knowledge sufficient to render original and ingenious advice or service and make judgments involving engineering problems.

Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s unique talents, skills, and individual qualities.

Ability to quickly learn and work independently, as well as in project team environment.

Must have excellent oral and written communication skills, including technical writing skills in order to write technical reports, procedures, and manuals for internal documentation.

Interested canidates may apply here: Quality Engineer

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.