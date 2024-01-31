George T. Barnes, age 93, of West Grove, died at home after a period of declining health on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Born January 26, 1931 in Washington, he was a son of the late George D. and Martha Barnes. He was the first born of four children.

He married the love of his life, Grace E. McCullough, on June 21, 1952.

They had two daughters, Cheryl and Carol.

George worked for the Columbia Gas Company in New Bethlehem for 10 years.

In 1960, he began working at the McCullough owned printing shop, Lydic Printing, and became co-owner with his brother-in- law, Jim McCullough.

He retired in January 1993.

George and Grace soon moved to Florida. He worked at Epcot in Disney World for six years.

George became a follower of Jesus at midnight in 1963.

He grew strong in his faith and was involved in various churches, Bible studies, and Full Gospel Business Fellowship.

Survivors include his wife, Grace; two daughters, Cheryl (Tom) Mohoric of Prescott, AZ. and Carol (Dana) Farr of Wilmington, DE; two sisters, Georgia (Jim) Boocks and Marsha (Craig) Morton, both of Knox; three grandchildren: Allison (Antoine Juhel) Mohoric, Jacob (Lauren), Mohoric and Nicole Farr; one great grandson, Luca D. Mohoric and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, LeRoy Barnes.

A private burial will be held at the Salem Lutheran church cemetery in Salem, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to George’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.