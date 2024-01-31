On Sunday, January 28, 2024, Jean Ferguson, age 88, of Ohl, PA, joined the many saints before her as Jesus welcomed her into glory.

Her life was demonstrated through service to her family, her church, and her community.

She was a member of the Cliff Methodist Church for twenty years, and the Ohl Methodist Church for sixty-eight years serving the Lord faithfully.

Jean was born on June 5, 1935, to the late Alton and Elizabeth (Millin) Reitz in Pansy, PA.

She attended Brookville High School and graduated with the class of 1952.

She went on to attend classes at the DuBois Business College and briefly worked for Penelec.

In 1955, Jean married her first husband, Don Hetrick.

Jean was raised on a farm with three brothers, two of whom operated their own farm.

Of course, they were very protective of their sister, and any future boyfriend needed to meet their approval.

This farmer down the road, Don Hetrick, met their approval.

For the next thirty-one years, Don and Jean raised four children, operated a dairy farm, and even managed to take vacations; something foreign to most farmers.

After Don’s passing in 1987, Jean carried on running their dairy farm with her son, Ron, for the next three years.

In 1996, another gentleman caught her eye, and she and Harold Ferguson spent the next fourteen years as husband and wife.

He also preceded her in death. As a result of this union, Jean welcomed four additional children; Jeff, Jim, Lynn, and Laurie and their families.

The Ferguson family ties continue to be cherished.

Cows were her life and her livelihood.

She milked those cows twice a day for at least thirty years.

There were dogs and cats on the farm too, but all pets were “outside” pets, that is until Max moved in.

Max accompanied his parents, Deb and Jey, when they moved in to help Jean with her care.

At first, Jean wasn’t crazy about the dog in her house, but she quickly grew to love this puggle and his company.

Max greeted Jean at Heaven’s gate on Sunday.

Jean lived and breathed the Pittsburgh Pirates.

One could always find her watching the games on the television with her son, Dave.

Most of the time, she would know when they played, and she would be disgusted if she mistakenly missed a game.

She was also known to turn the game off when the Pirates did not perform to her expectation.

Spring training this year will be missing one diehard fan!

Jean’s daughter, Bev, and her husband Walt, another local farmer, provided weeks of dedicated care as they traveled every two weeks from North Carolina to move in, and help with her mother’s care.

Jean is survived by four children; Deborah (Jey) Young of Ohl, PA, Ronald (Diana) Hetrick of Ohl, PA, Beverly (Harp) and Walter Dean Shields of Sanford, NC, and David (Karin) Hetrick of Ohl, PA; four stepchildren; Jeff (Jane) Ferguson of MD, Lynn (Ethnea) Ferguson of OH, Jim (Barbara) Ferguson of PA, and Laurie (George) Ruberg of WV; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and one brother; Bruce Reitz of Pansy, PA.

In addition to her parents, husband Don Hetrick, and husband Harold Ferguson, Jean is preceded in death by one grandson; Kirby Hetrick; one step-grandson; William Ruberg; one son-in-law; Randy Harp; and two brothers; Ray Reitz and Lee Reitz.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 3 – 8 pm, at the Ohl Community Church, 3229 Heathville-Ohl Road, Summerville, PA 15864.

A second viewing will take place on Friday, February 2, 2024, from 10 – 11 am, also at the church.

A funeral service will take place following the second viewing, beginning at 11:00 am, and officiated by Reverend Joe Short.

Interment will be private at the Ohl Cemetery in Beaver Township, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be given in Jean’s honor to the Ohl Cemetery, 423 Dinger Lane, Summerville, PA 15864, or to the Ohl Community Church, 3229 Heathville-Ohl Rd., Summerville, PA 15864.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale Rd., Brookville, PA 15825.

