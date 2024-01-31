Knox Baseball Association to Host Bingo Benefit on February 24

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Knox Baseball Association will host a bingo fundraiser on February 24.

The event is set for Saturday, February 24, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. at the Knox American Legion Social Hall.

The cost for entry is $20.00. General admission includes six cards for each of the 10 rounds.

VIP tables are also available for $200.00, which includes cover entry for eight people and a special VIP drawing.

Additional cards for general bingo rounds, as well as cards for large prize bingo, will be available at the door. Rip-offs and 50/50 tickets will also be available.

Cash payout is based off the number of booklets sold.

This is a 21+ event on a B.Y.O.B. basis.

Participants may bring their own dauber or purchase one for $2.00 at the door.

Munchies and finger foods will be provided.

The Knox American Legion Social Hall is located at 70 Veterans Road in Knox.

