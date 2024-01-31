Local Couple Accused of Using Company Credit Card to Purchase Gasoline on Multiple Occasions

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities filed felony theft charges against a local couple who allegedly used their employer’s credit card to buy over $700 in gasoline in Clarion County.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Damean Michael Felmlee and 24-year-old Heidi Marie Boots, both of Parker, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint released on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, Damean Felmlee reportedly used a company credit card belonging to a known business to purchase gasoline for his personal truck, personal gasoline cans, and his girlfriend’s personal car. The total purchase price for the theft is $762.01.

Felmlee’s girlfriend was identified as a co-defendant, Heidi Boots.

According to police, the following thefts occurred:

On June 12, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Felmlee purchased 37.217 gallons of gasoline, totaling $160.00, at a gas station in Shippenville, Clarion County. On this date, Felmlee put gas in one of the company’s vehicles but filled up approximately five personal gasoline cans.

On June 20, 2023, at approximately 11:31 a.m., Felmlee purchased 24.418 gallons, totaling $104.00, at a gas station in Monroe Township, Clarion County. On this date, Felmlee filled up his personal truck and at least one gas can in the bed of the truck while towing a trailer. No gas was pumped into the company vehicle. Felmlee got the company credit card from Boots, as she met him at the gas station in the company vehicle.

On June 23, 2023, at approximately 1:55 p.m., he purchased 33.342 gallons, totaling $132.00 at a gas station in Clarion Borough. On this date, Felmlee filled up his girlfriend’s personal car and multiple gas cans. No gas was pumped into the company vehicle. Also on this date, Boots can be seen meeting Felmlee at a gas station in the company car and giving him the company gas credit card. No gas was pumped into the company vehicle.

On July 4, 2023, at approximately 2:36 p.m., Felmlee purchased 52.598 gallons, totaling $224.01 at a gas station in Monroe Township. On this date, Felmlee filled up his personal truck and multiple gas cans in the bed of his truck. No gas was pumped into the company vehicle. Felmlee got the company credit card from Boots, who met him at the gas station in the company vehicle. No gas was pumped into the company vehicle.

On July 18, 2023, at approximately 3:16 p.m., Felmlee purchased 32.576 gallons, totaling $142.00, at a gas station in Monroe Township. On this date, Felmlee filled up Boots’ personal car and multiple gas cans. No gas was put in the company vehicle. On this date, Boots is seen in the company car meeting Felmlee to give him the company gas credit card. No gas was put in the company vehicle.

It was noted in the complaint that Felmlee was fired from the company after the purchase on June 12, 2023.

For the four occasions after June 12, 2023, Boots met Felmlee at the gas stations listed and supplied Felmlee with the company gas card, the complaint continues.

Both Felmlee and Boots were advised in the past about not using the company card for gasoline in personal vehicles. They were also aware the company had a policy for turning in mileage if their personal vehicles had to be used for work, the complaint indicates.

According to court records, Felmlee was charged with the following:

Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3

Boots, on the other hand, was charged with the following offense:

Publishes, Make, See, Etc. Access Device Altered, Etc., Felony 3

Both individuals are scheduled to be arraigned in front of Judge Miller on the above charges on February 29, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. respectively.

