 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Local Woman Arrested in Clearfield County for Allegedly Spitting on Uniformed Police Officer

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Handcuffs,On,Top,Of,A,Set,Of,FingerprintsDUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is behind bars in Clearfield County for allegedly spitting on a police officer at a hospital in DuBois.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to an address on State Route 310 for a reported disturbance around 2:36 a.m. on Thursday, January 25.

Troopers encountered Samantha Yager, 32, of Clarion, who was manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance, which posed a danger to herself and others, police said.

Yager was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for medical treatment. While at the hospital, Yager was “very disruptive,” and screamed and yelled while inside the emergency room.

She also attempted to spit on a uniformed DuBois City Police officer, according to police.

The victim is a 26-year-old DuBois man.

According to court documents, Yager was charged with the following in District Judge David S. Meholick’s office:

  • Assault of Law Enforcement Officer, Felony 3
  • Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Misdemeanor 3
  • Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct, Summary

She was arraigned at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, in front of Judge Meholick.

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for February 9, at 10:30 a.m., with Judge Meholick presiding.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.