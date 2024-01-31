Local Woman Arrested in Clearfield County for Allegedly Spitting on Uniformed Police Officer

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is behind bars in Clearfield County for allegedly spitting on a police officer at a hospital in DuBois.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to an address on State Route 310 for a reported disturbance around 2:36 a.m. on Thursday, January 25.

Troopers encountered Samantha Yager, 32, of Clarion, who was manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance, which posed a danger to herself and others, police said.

Yager was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for medical treatment. While at the hospital, Yager was “very disruptive,” and screamed and yelled while inside the emergency room.

She also attempted to spit on a uniformed DuBois City Police officer, according to police.

The victim is a 26-year-old DuBois man.

According to court documents, Yager was charged with the following in District Judge David S. Meholick’s office:

Assault of Law Enforcement Officer, Felony 3

Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Misdemeanor 3

Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct, Summary

She was arraigned at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, in front of Judge Meholick.

Unable to post $15,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for February 9, at 10:30 a.m., with Judge Meholick presiding.

