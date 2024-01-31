Mary Anne Mackey-Wisor, 68, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, January 28th, 2024 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Mary Anne was born in Oil City, PA to Samuel B. Mackey and Dorothy Mae (Morehouse) Mackey on May 1st, 1955.

She graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1973, Clarion University in 1977, and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, where she met her future husband.

She married William Mackey-Wisor in 1979, and they enjoyed 44 wonderful years together.

In addition to being a wife and mother, Mary Anne worked for the state of Pennsylvania as a case worker, acting as an advocate for the elderly in her area.

In addition to her parents, Mary Anne was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Orah Shaffer, and a sister-in-law, Margaret Mackey.

Mary Anne is survived by her beloved husband, William Mackey-Wisor; her children, Joshua David Wisor with wife Sarah of Port Republic,Va., Amanda Mae Nafziger with husband Chad of Hatfield, PA, and Sarah Elizabeth Reece with husband Brandon of Conehatta, MS.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Bailey Wisor, Sophie Wisor, Carter (CJ) Nafziger, Austin Nafziger, MaKenna Reece, and Jaxson Reece, as well as her brothers, Joseph Mackey, John Mackey with wife Margaret, Larry Mackey with wife Shirley; and a sister, Dorothy Shaffer.

In addition, Mary Anne is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Mary Anne will be remembered as a generous and loving person, who was fully devoted to her family.

She enjoyed crafts of every kind, loved to camp or travel and was always up for an adventure.

She loved serving in ministry alongside William and loved her church family dearly.

She had a quick wit and a healthy sense of humor.

Above all, as her family will verify, Mary Anne was always “rich in love.”

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 2nd, 2024 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Stuarts Draft, Va. with Pastor David Vaughan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary Anne’s name to the Blue Ridge Food Bank.

If anyone does wish to send flowers, please send them directly to Calvary United Methodist Church.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

