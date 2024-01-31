Richard W. Peterson, 90, of Franklin, passed away on January 29, 2024 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Born on October 4, 1933 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Walter and Erma Peterson.

On August 15, 1975, Richard married the love of his life, the former Shirley Ann Boyles. She survives.

He worked at CPT and as a security guard at the Franklin Hospital.

He was a member of the Franklin Moose #83 Lodge, and Fraternal Order of Eagles #328.

Richard enjoyed watching and feeding his Rocky Grove critters, the birds, his favorite wild bunny and a squirrel but mostly enjoyed being with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory along with his wife, Shirley of 48 years, are his children, Susan Reed, Vickie Peterson, Cindy Peterson, Debbie Frampton and her husband, Johnny, and Tammi Shaw her companion, Dann DeWoody all of Franklin and Lori Dailey and her husband, Joe, of Utica and Linda Shaw of Oil City; his son-in-law, Tom Ferris of Franklin; his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He is further survived by his siblings Edward Peterson and his wife, Faye, of Franklin, Robert Peterson and his wife, Sandy, of Franklin and Esther Baker of Cooperstown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Cynthia Reitz and Joyce Ferris; his grandson, William Reitz, III; his great-granddaughter Joslyn Engel; his sons-in-law Dan Reed, Harry Engel and William Reitz, Jr; his brothers Ralph Peterson, and his wife, Birdie, and Herman Peterson and his wife, Margaret; his sisters, Stella Matthews and her husband, Jay, and Evelyn Haney and her husband, Harry and his brothers-in-law James Schwimmer and Glenn Baker.

Friends and family are welcome to call on Thursday, February 1, 2024 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 4 pm with Pastor Jason Peterson, Assoc. Pastor of the Atlantic Avenue Church, officiating.

Richard will be laid to rest at Clintonville Methodist Cemetery, Clintonville, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Richard’s name to St. Jude’s at https://www.stjude.org/donate/; Shriner’s Hospital at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/; and/or Help Heal Veterans, 36585 Penfield Lane, Winchester, California 92596.

www.WarrenFH.com

