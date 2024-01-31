Rose Mary Clara Weaver, 100, of Lucinda, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on August 10, 1923 in Lucinda, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Katherine Wolbert Ochs.

Rose Mary was married in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda by Msgr. William Holl on September 30, 1947 to Willis J. Weaver, Sr. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2013.

Mrs. Weaver was a member of St. Joseph Church. There, she was a member of the Rosary Society.

In her earlier years, she was an avid quilter, enjoyed gardening and praying the rosary.

In her later years, she became a big fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers.

She is survived by one son, Robert Weaver and his wife Kathleen of Tionesta; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren: Jennifer Pollock and her husband Jason of Parker (Owen and Liam), Deanna Doyle and her husband Brian of Cranberry Township (Camden and Caleb), Edward Weaver of Springfield, MO, Katrina Purk and her husband Clifford of Springfield, MO, Jackie Weaver and her fiancé Bobby Johnson, Jr. of Springfield, MO (Joan and Andrew); one sister, Marcella Seitz of Lucinda; and two brothers: John Ochs of Lucinda and Randall Ochs of Clarion.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Loriane Ochs and Wilford “Dick” Ochs; one sister, Elberta “Mae” Fesenmyer; and one son, Willis J. Weaver, Jr.

Friends may be received from 10:00am to 11:00am Saturday, February 3, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00am in the church with the Rev. Cory Pius, pastor as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. 32936 RT 66, Leeper, PA is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

