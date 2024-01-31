Shirley M. Heller, formerly of Franklin and Windsor, Pennsylvania, passed away on January 26, 2024 at the Valley View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.

Born in Franklin, PA on January 23, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Ivan Jay and Pauline (Pryor) Patton.

Shirley graduated in 1957 from Rocky Grove High School.

On April 13, 1961, she married the love of her life, Arlo D. Heller and he preceded her in death.

She was a former member of the Sugarcreek Grace Church and sang in the choir.

She enjoyed crocheting and making arts & crafts and showing them with her children.

She was a very good cook and had a vast collection of recipes.

Most of all, family was very important to her and Shirley enjoyed keeping track of everyone through Facebook.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Richard L. Johnston and his wife, Linda A., of South Windsor, CT, Dennis C. Heller and his wife, Susan, of Windsor, PA and Barbara J. Barber of Manchester, CT; her grandchildren Richard D. Johnston and his wife, Katherine, of Mesa, AZ, Jennifer J. Hjulstrom and her husband, Justin, of Goodyear, AZ, Dale C. Heller and his wife, Amanda, of Mount Holly Springs, PA, Ryan K. Heller of New Cumberland, PA, Ronald Barber, Jr. of Manchester, CT and Brittany M. Barber of New Haven, CT; her 8 great-grandchildren; and her brothers, John “Jack” C. Patton and his wife, Diane, of Columbus, OH, and Paul “Butch” R. Patton and his wife, Ruth Ann, of Silver Springs, FL; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert “Bob” L. Patton, Kenneth J. Patton, Gerald “Gerry” J. Patton, James “Jim” E. Patton.

Friends and family are welcome to call on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 10:00 am with Pastor Ken Duffee, Pastor of the Sugarcreek Grace Church, officiating.

Shirley will be laid to rest at Lupher Chapel Cemetery, Franklin.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Shirley’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.